Joe M. Martinez of Woodland, CA passed away suddenly on Saturday June 13, 2020 of a stroke at the age of 74. Joe spent most of his life as a Production Line Supervisor in the modular home business. He ended his career as a tree trimmer with the City of Woodland. Joe was very social and loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, golfing, gardening, and woodworking. He was a member of Yolo County Fair A-Team, Reveille Lions Club and Woodland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha "Marty" Martinez; sons, Anthony (wife Heidi) Martinez and Troy (wife Stephani) Martinez; his grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua and Harper Martinez; and his siblings, Irene Rubio, Lorenzo Martinez, Inez Narbaiz. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul C. and Caroline Martinez; son, Joe Martinez Jr.; and siblings, Olga, Jesus and Donald Martinez. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at McNary's Chapel from 6 to 7pm followed by a rosary service from 7 to 8pm. A private mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by a private burial at Woodland Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required for all events. Donations in honor of Joe. M. Martinez can be made to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center General Support at www.give.ucdavis.edu.
W00145160-image-1.jpg
W00145160-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.