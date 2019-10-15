|
|
Joey "Jojo" Levario, age 53 passed away peacefully Oct. 6 in Laveen, AZ. Joey was born June 3, 1966 to Joe and Mary Levario. He is survived by wife, Veronica Levario; son, Daniel (Cassandra) Manzanares; grandkids, Demitrius, Keona and Dakota; sister, Marcie (Hector) Valenzuela; nephew, Andre; niece, Lexi; one great nephew, and one great niece.He was raised in Woodland, having lived his life in Woodland and in Arizona. As a young kid, he was into boxing, if it wasn't for his Tio Richard Ortiz that had him in the boxing ring. He also ran with the Aztlan Track Team alongside by his father. He was a talented drawer and loved to share his drawings with everyone, tattoos were one of his favorite things to do, he really got to express his art. On his down time, he enjoyed being outdoors fishing. Lastly, he was a proud Tata who loved to brag about his three grandkids. He was a man with the biggest heart and willingness to help others. Joey was well known and respected by many. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed, but his feisty spirit lives on.Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Levario and Ortiz, and three uncles.Rosary service at McNary's Chapel, Wednesday, Oct 16, at 6 p.m. Funeral service at Holy Rosary Church, Thursday, Oct 17, at 10:30 a.m.
W00137600-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019