John Beck, 65, passed away suddenly at home surrounded by family, Dec. 28, 2018.John attended school in Woodland. He was a counter clerk for Bearing Belt and Chain and loved fishing.Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Debbie Beck; children, Jonathan Beck and Michelle Aubin; siblings, Robert Beck, Jane Copeland, Karron Boaz, Diane Sharp and Doug Beck; eight grandchildren; parents, Leo and Della Beck; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his nephew, Robert Beck, Jr.A family remembrance will be held in late February.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019
