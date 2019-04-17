After 96 wonderful years, John Daniels passed away peacefully on April 15. He was born in Burbank, to Steven and Lenore Daniels. He grew up in Southern California, but when his father died he moved to Dixon, to live with his sister Aleen Daniels Marks and her husband, Willie Marks. After graduating from Dixon High School, it was off to U.C. Berkeley, graduating in 1945. Following college, John worked for many years for his brother-in-law, Willie Marks at Marks Meat Company in Woodland. He ended his working years at Half Moon Fruit and Produce Company in Yolo.In retirement, John and his wife Helen traveled the world.They visited Africa, China, India, Egypt, Iceland, South America, Europe and many other places. In later years, they enjoyed many cruises especially to Alaska.John leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Helen Daniels; daughter, Dr. Debbie Daniels Campbell of Ripon, and son, John Taylor Daniels (Sid) of Sacramento. He also leaves behind his only grandchild, Kyle Daniel Campbell of San Jose and a nephew, Steve Marks of Woodland.Services will be held at Mary's Chapel and Cemetery on Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. All those attending will be invited back to the house for refreshments following the service.

