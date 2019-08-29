|
John F. Mello, Sr., 88, of Woodland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Aug. 25. John was born in Byron, CA to John and Mary Mello. At an early age John worked on his family's dairy. While attending a Portuguese Fiesta in Oakley, he met his first love Beverlee Madruga. They were married in 1951. During their 42 years of marriage they raised three children. He moved the family to Woodland in 1963 where he worked for Western Pine Supply until 1976 when John and Bev started their own business, Mello Inc. John retired in 1992 to take care of Beverlee during her illness. In 2002, John met Charlotte whom he shared many adventures with and who lovingly cared for him until his passing. John enjoyed camping with family and friends, off-roading, fishing, and playing cards. He was a charter member of Cabrillo Club #26 and a 25-year member of the Woodland Elks Lodge #1299. He is survived by three children, John Mello, Jr., Melody Gray (Kenny), and Marty Mello (Debra); partner, Charlotte Mattock; sister, Elsie Pegis; brother, Clarence Mello, 5 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his spouse, Beverlee, and brother, Melvin. Viewing will be held on Sept. 5, at McNary's Chapel in Woodland, at 5 p.m., followed by a Vigil at 6 p.m. Catholic mass will be held on Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland. Reception to follow. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Cabrillo Club #26 Scholarship Fund, Elks Major Project or the .
