|
|
John Glenn, age 68, of Woodland, died peacefully at home on Thursday evening December 12, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born November 30, 1951, in El Centro, CA. He attended schools in El Centro and graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1970.He made the Woodland area his home for the past 46 years. Many of the local farmers knew him well from their visits to Irrigation Supply, where John worked for the Leishman family for 19 years.John is survived by his son and son-in-law John Glenn Jr. and Daniel Reagin; best friend and companion Stefanie Lavan; and three sisters, Peggy Lyons, Patty Glenn, and Debbie Farley. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the California Agricultural Museum in Woodland.
W00140020-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020