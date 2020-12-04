John Robertson passed away on Wednesday, November 25 in Woodland, CA following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 89.John was born on August 7, 1931 in Benson, AZ to Irene M. Holt and Orrick C. Robertson. He was the fourth of five children. He spent much of his childhood in Tucson, AZ, before moving to Sacramento, CA where he attended Grant Union High School. He served in the United States Army in the early 1950s, stationed at Fort Devens, MA with service time in Germany.He attended the University of California at Berkeley graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. He moved to Woodland, CA in the early 1960s and began a successful professional career with the Yolo County Department of Public Works, retiring as the Director of Public Works in 1994. He enjoyed building and took great interest in bridges and dams. John owned and piloted a small aircraft as a young man. John married Gloria Garrison and they raised three boys (Randy, Rod and Rick) in Woodland. John participated as a volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America and board member for the Babe Ruth Youth Baseball league. After retiring from Public Works, he moved to Tahoe City and enjoyed projects at his home overlooking Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking (including many 50-mile routes with his boys during scouting years), chopping wood and driving trips between CA and AZ to visit friends and relatives along the way.Later in retirement he married Judy Chilcott and the two enjoyed 15 happy years of Tahoe living. They traveled to China, Europe and many areas of the US and Canada. He and Judy worked together building an addition to their home in Tahoe. Neighbors fondly referred to "Jack" as the Mayor of their court. The couple frequently hosted friends and family and toasted with his Prickly Pear Margarita "concoction." John was a warm and thoughtful man, steadfast and reliable. He enjoyed helping others and was generous with his time and talents.He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. He is survived by his wife, Judy Robertson and three sons with his first wife (Gloria Garrison Dewey), Randy Robertson (Nancy), Rod Robertson and Rick Robertson (Dina); grandchildren, Katie Robertson, Meghan Robertson, Sophie Robertson, Amanda Robertson, Scott Robertson and Ross Robertson. He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Heaslet of Summerland, CA and a brother, James Robertson of Carbon City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia (Ginger) Robertson and brother, William (Billy) Robertson.Interment is planned at the Capay Cemetery in Esparto in a private service, and the family anticipates a Celebration of Life memorial in 2021 when gathering is less restrictive.