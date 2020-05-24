John Pola, former Vice President of Specialty Sales for Jelly Belly Candy Co., died Tuesday, May 12, at the age of 67. A native of Alameda, CA, Mr. Pola was the son of Patricia Pola and John Pola, Sr., who owned and operated a mortuary. One of five boys, John was recognized at an early age as a natural leader. He served as Student Body President at Alameda High School, and attended Humboldt State University. He graduated from Chico State University, and after college performed as an actor in summer stock theater in Kansas. He returned to the Bay Area to work in the hospitality industry, where he met his wife, Connie.From entertainment, Mr. Pola's career gravitated toward hospitality and then sales. With an irrepressible personality and a love of children, Mr. Pola and his wife started a popular toy store, Pola Bear Toys in Redding, CA, where he indulged his favorite pastime: making children laugh. He often staged puppet shows for children, and was active in fundraising for local non-profits including PBS station KIXE, and Turtle Bay Discovery Park. Mr. Pola's family moved to Woodland when he became the Northern California manager for Gorman Confections Brokerage, and in 2003 he became an executive at Jelly Belly Candy Co. In 2012, he was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the confectionery industry. His love for life and his family was unmatched. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Fairfield, CA, and their daughter, Katy, of New York City, as well as countless loving family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations dedicated to the memory of John Pola to the following charities: UCSF Interstitial Lung Disease Gift Fund or UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation