John William Armus, 93, passed peacefully on Feb. 24. John was born in Woodland on June 7, 1925.John was a veteran in the US Army, serving during WWII with the artillery in Europe. After his service, he moved to Oakland, and worked at the Naval Air Base.On Dec. 14, 1946 John married Carlie Akers and they enjoyed 72 years together. John and Carlie returned to Woodland in 1953. He worked for Marks Meat Company and then for UCD working in viticulture until his retirement in 1988. John belonged to the Shriners, and enjoyed travel, golf and dancing with his wife.John is survived by his wife, Carlie; son, John (Sharon) Armus, and daughter, Judy (David) Smith; grandchildren, David (Christine) Smith, Austen (Lisa) Armus, and Martha (Travis) Miller; great grandchildren, Shelby (Victoria) Smith, Ryan Smith, Beth Smith, Jacquelyn Armus, HarrisonArmus, Redmond Blaschek-Miller, Vivian Blaschek-Miller, and great great grandson, Calvin Smith.Memorial service will be Tuesday, March 12, at the Woodland Christian Church, 509 College St., at 11 a.m.Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
