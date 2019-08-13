|
|
John (Jack) William Klein passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Woodland, at the age of 90.Jack was born in Maywood, CA, on Oct. 17, 1928. He was a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, majoring in Agriculture. In 1949, Jack met the love of his life, Jean Sherman. They were married on Feb. 17, 1950 in El Monte, CA. Shortly after, they moved to Indio, CA, where Jack took a job with Agriform of California. This is when his love for farming began. In 1964, Jean and Jack and their three children moved to Woodland. This is where they started their farm, known as Klein Farms, which is still currently operating today. Up until his passing, Jack was still very actively involved with the farm. Both, Jean and Jack loved to travel. They were both accomplished pilots and flew their airplane to all lower 48 states and Mexico. They also traveled to multiple countries on cruises and vacationed numerous times with family members in Hawaii.Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean. Jack is survived by his children, Cindy Ochoa (Stan), John C. Klein (Cathy) and Brenda Klein (Blake Wideman); along with his grandchildren, Chris Ochoa (Tami), Mark Ochoa (Nikki), Christy Rico (Tyler), Liz Curtis (Corbin), Geoffrey Klein and Marissa Wickboldt (Mike). He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Danny (Maddy) and Ashley Ochoa, Annette, Tyler, Abbigail and Annabelle Ochoa, Noah Rico, Charlie Curtis, Ryan and Brynn Wickboldt, and one great-great-granddaughter, McKinley Ochoa.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Mary's Cemetery, 12020 County Road 98, Woodland. The services will be followed by a reception at the Historic Hotel Woodland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodland Christian High School FFA or Woodland Memorial Hospital. McNary's Funeral Home of Woodland is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019