My Anjel, I miss you so much and will forever. The love we shared will always be, I will never forget us. Love, your Dino.Joni passed away in her sleep on July 30. Born on May 3, 1971 to Danny and Rose Newton. Raised and attended schools in Woodland. She did clerical work for many years. In her younger years she played softball and played in many tournaments. She loved fishing, dirt bike racing and just being in the outdoors. Joni left us way to soon and will be greatly missed. Joni is survived by her husband, Dean Miller of Galt; daughter, Allyson Newton; grandson, Boston Newton; father, Danny Newton, all of Woodland; sisters, Patricia (Jeffrey) Minardi of GA, Jaimie Newton of NV; brother, Danny Newton Jr., and grandmother, Clifine Newton-Vickery of Woodland; in-laws, Skip and Diana Miller of KY; sister-In-law, Becky (Bill) McCord of MT; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Joni was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Newton; grandfather, Jimmie M. Newton; grandmother and grandfather, Lawson and Louise Brooks. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at Sun Grove Church, 2285 Longport Ct., Elk Grove, CA. 95758.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31, 2019
