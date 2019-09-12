Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
McNary's Chapel
More Obituaries for Jose Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Heredia Martinez

Jose Heredia Martinez Obituary
Jose H. Martinez, 83, passed away Sept. 6 in Woodland. Jose was born in Purepero Michoacan, Mexico.Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Heredia Martinez; father, Dionicio Heredia; mother, Maria de Jesus Martinez; brother, Luis Heredia and sister, Lidabina Vega.Survivors include children, Martha Zavala, Esperanza Marquez, Jose, Pascual, Miguel, Jorge and Rosa Heredia Martinez; siblings, Dionicio and Ruben Heredia, Jesusita Murillo, Margarita Madrigal, Francisca Trujillo, and Lupe Heredia; 25 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Martins Church, 25633 Grafton St., Esparto. Burial will be at Monument Hill Memorial Park. McNary's Chapel is entrusted.
W00136560-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
