Jose H. Martinez, 83, passed away Sept. 6 in Woodland. Jose was born in Purepero Michoacan, Mexico.Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Heredia Martinez; father, Dionicio Heredia; mother, Maria de Jesus Martinez; brother, Luis Heredia and sister, Lidabina Vega.Survivors include children, Martha Zavala, Esperanza Marquez, Jose, Pascual, Miguel, Jorge and Rosa Heredia Martinez; siblings, Dionicio and Ruben Heredia, Jesusita Murillo, Margarita Madrigal, Francisca Trujillo, and Lupe Heredia; 25 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Martins Church, 25633 Grafton St., Esparto. Burial will be at Monument Hill Memorial Park. McNary's Chapel is entrusted.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019