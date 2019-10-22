|
|
Joseph Ludwig Scharl (Joe) of Woodland, passed peacefully at home at the age of 85 on October 4, 2019 from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Joe was born November 26, 1933 in Laredo, Texas. He graduated from Uvalde High School and attended the University of Texas for a short time. He then decided to enlist in the United States Air Force where he served in Vietnam. After twenty years of service Joe retired in Woodland CA where he worked for Monument Hill and the Daily Democrat. Joe was deeply devoted to his lovely late wife Rosalie Scharl as they were married 63 years before her passing. Joe attended the Woodland Adventist Church where he took particular joy in his friendships there, participated in community services and often played the violin for church services. Joe was a highly ranked and accomplished chess player. Joe was fond of and often spoke about his extended family in Texas. Joe is survived by his four children, Michael, Richard, Steven and Sandy; grandchildren Christina, Jessica, Ferris, Joey, Melissa, Kendyl, Travis; and great grandchildren Sara, Samuel, Leo and Ethan. His family takes comfort that he is now with his beloved wife Rosie and he will be missed dearly.
W00137870-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019