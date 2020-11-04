Josephine Anne Duncan (Lucero) passed away October 29, 2020. Josie was born on November 27, 1937 to Mercedes Pizzaro Lucero and Aurelio Luis Lucero in Woodland. She held the record for the largest baby born in Yolo County that year, weighing 13 1/2 pounds. Her family nicked named her Fita. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1956 and then attended Sacramento Dental Nurse's School. She married her first husband Abelardo L. Ramos in 1957 and lived in Vallejo, Vacaville and Winters. They had three children, Fred, Patricia and Mary Jane Ramos. Josie worked seasonal at the Basic Vegetable Company in Vacaville for 10 years and helped her husband with their store, the Ramos Market. She moved back to Woodland in 1971 and worked part-time at JC Penney in Woodland and then at Dwight's Market in Esparto. She married the love of her life John E. Duncan on August 22, 1973 and they were happily married for 47 years. She traveled with her husband on trade show conventions and acted as a Spanish interpreter for Eliason Corporation.Her hobbies were journaling, painting and sketching. Her art was displayed at the Woodland Public Library. She had a beautiful rose garden that she cherished. Josie was an avid reader and enjoyed book sharing with her sisters and daughters. She loved spending time in Bodega Bay and Fort Bragg. Going to see her son, Fred, sing and play rock music with his band Infra-Red, gave her great joy. She enjoyed going to see her grandchildren's sporting events and dance recitals.She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Mercedes Lucero; her brothers, Al, Pete, and Rudy Lucero and sister, Angie Galart. Josie is survived by her husband, John; son, Fred Ramos; Patricia Ramos (Jurgen Repkow), and Mary Jane Eredia (Joe); her grandchildren, Amber Ramos, Miranda Dinger, Hailee Raven Ramos, Gene Dinger, Raeann Ramos, Jesyka Eredia, Sascha Repkow, Sonja Maldonado (Ray); and great-grandchildren, Logan, Levi, Shayla Joyal, Stella Maldonado and Kalani Dinger. Josie was blessed with 40 nieces and nephews that she loved very much.In her later days her favorite things were to take country drives with her husband John and listen to music, visit with her sister, brothers, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews over dinners or lunches. She will be remembered for her funny spirit, wonderful laugh, beautiful smile, and her resilience.Unfortunately, Josie had to deal with Alzheimer's the last 10+ years of her life and was taken away by Covid-19.The family plans to have a celebration of her life in 2021. Donations to Alzheimer's Research or donor's choice are appreciated.