Juanita Lopez Hermle passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her daughter, Christine; son-in-law, Terry Lolling, and grandsons, Michael and Steven. She was born to Elias and Juanita Lopez who immigrated from Mexico to Winters. She had five brothers and two sisters, Juanita was the baby of the family. Rudy Lopez (Beth), Sam Lopez (Carol), Tina Bowen (deceased), and (brother in law, Carl Kiepe).Preceded in death by Pete Lopez (Lucille), Eleanor Lampedecchio ( Dominic), Joe and Al Lopez. Being raised on the family ranch hard work was engrained in her at a young age. Her daily chore was to make homemade tortillas for the family. Her first job was picking apricots at a local orchard before and after school. When she was young she was always interested in fashion and styling hair. She practiced cutting and styling her older sisters hair until one day her sister-in-law Beth taught her how to color hair! After graduating Winters High, she went on to Cosmetology School in Fairfield. After graduating cosmetology school, she met her husband and gave birth to her only child, Christine. When she divorced, Christine and her clients kept her grounded. The hard work that was engrained into her at a young age paid off because she made a wonderful life in Palo Alto. Juanita met and married Darrell Hermle in 1981, they decided to move back to Woodland to live a simpler life. During this time they made countless trips to Discovery Bay, Bodega Bay and Mexico where they made plenty of lifelong friends and memories. Darrell passed away in 1992. Juanita enjoyed going to work and making her clients happy. She proceeded to be a hairdresser for 50 years! But what truly made her happy is spending time with her two grandsons and family. She will be truly missed!Join us for a celebration of her life on Oct. 12 at noon at Cracchiolo's Hall, 1320 E. Main St., Woodland. RSVP to Chris 408-221-2392 by Oct. 5, or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Juanita Hermle may be made to the , or 800-272-3900.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 18 to Oct. 12, 2019