Juanita M. Santillan
Juanita was born in McAllen, TX on October 12, 1932 and passed away in Woodland on October 21, 2020.She worked out in the fields and worked at Imperial Fabrics as a seamstress. She loved her family, sewing, and cooking. Juanita was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Cuevas. She is survived by her children, Ramiro M. Santillan, Connie Martin (Jim), Carlos Santillan (Vicky), Ruben Santillan (Gail), Linda Schaupp (Bob), Annie Santillan, and Joe Santillan (Veronika). She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 42+ great-grandchildren, and more than nine great-great grandchildren. A service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 860 West St. in Woodland.Memorial contributions can be made to Alderson's Nursing Home, 124 Walnut St, Woodland CA 95695.
W00148450-image-1.jpg


Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
