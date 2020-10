Or Copy this URL to Share

Judi Wiley, age 69, passed away in Vacaville on October 20 from cancer. She was born in Carlsbad, NM.A graveside memorial service will take place on October 30, 2020 at noon at Cottonwood Cemetery, County Rd. 25, Winters. Burial will follow.Contributions can be sent to New Life Christian Center, PO Box 38, Madison, CA 95653.





