Judy Drudean Fike was born December 9, 1943 in Sacramento CA. to loving parents Drue and Helen Burkhalter. In July of 1959 Judy married Kenneth Fike. They were married for 45 years, until Ken's passing in 2005. Judy moved to Woodland in 1966 and resided there until her passing September 2, 2020. Judy was a dedicated mother and will be remembered as a caring person who could be counted on to be there for her loved ones. Judy retired from the Woodland School District after a 30 plus year career that started by driving a school bus and ended up working at the District office. For fun Judy loved to travel and was equally happy to take a 14-day cruise around the continent of Australia or a day trip to Collins Lake capped with an ice cream cone from the Collins Lake store. Judy loved watching her friends and family participate in sports and spent many hours at the local baseball diamonds cheering. After her husband Kenneth's passing, Judy stayed busy volunteering at the Woodland Christian Center, as well as exploring the world with her many friends and family members. We will remember her laugh, love, and dedication to God. She will be missed by her two sons, Michael (CoCo) and Jeffery; her three brothers, Drue Burkhalter Jr (Renee), Ron Burkhalter (Joan), and Lin Burkhalter (Sally); her four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be postponed until the current public health crisis has passed. Judy will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Woodland Christian Center or the charity of your choice
