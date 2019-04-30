Julia Diemer Sadler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26 at home in her sleep. She was 99 and had lived in her home for 65 years. She was a wife, homemaker, mother of two children, teacher, and a rose grower. Red was her favorite color.She was born in Cedarville, CA to James Diemer and Bessie Newell Diemer on Dec. 4, 1919, the second oldest of four children. At the age of five, upon the death of her mother, she and her younger brother, Robert Sidney Diemer, moved to Huntsville, TX to be raised by their aunt, Jessie Newell. She attended Sam Houston State Teachers College and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. It was at her aunt Jessie's house that she meet her future husband, Walter White Sadler, who was attending Texas A&M, and graduated as a DVM in 1939. She and Walt were married on June 19, 1940, in Huntsville, TX and moved to St. Louis, where Walt worked for the USDA as a meat inspector. They then moved to Beaumont, TX, where Walt started his own Veterinarian practice. They relocated to Davis in 1953, where Walt accepted a position with the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine; Julia accepted a position with the Woodland School District as a Home Economics Teacher, where she taught for over 30 years. Julia and Walt traveled extensively both during their professional lives and afterwards. Upon Walt's death, Julia continued to travel. Julia liked to sew and cook; however, the talent that she was known best for in the community was her rose gardening skills. She, with help from Walt, became so proficient at growing roses that Jackson and Perkins sent her test roses to try in her rose garden. In addition, her dahlia garden in the back yard was another of her delights that she liked to share with the neighborhood. She continued to manage her rose garden well into her 90's. She is survived by her son, Walter, and his wife, Carol of Davis; daughter, Judy Rigsby of Woodland; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, and her siblings. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Davis Community Clinic or Meals on Wheels.

