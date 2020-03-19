|
Karen passed away at home in Woodland after battling cancer for several years. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Patrick; her children, Laura Fretz (Jared) Streeter and Phillip (Erin) Pennington; her mother, Gloria Saragosa; two sisters, Sharel (Dan) Valdez, and Janine Gordon, two grandsons, and four granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her father, Rex Gordon.Karen was born in Long Beach and moved to Woodland in 1973. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1975, later moving to Provo, UT to attend Brigham Young University. In March 1976, she married Albert Fretz. She married Patrick in September 1980.In 1986, Karen and family moved to Woodland to open Gordon's Gift 'n Gab. After closing the business, she worked at the UCD Bookstore, retiring in 2014. In 2016, Karen was diagnosed with stage four cancer. In July, Karen returned to the faith of her youth as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her faith was a source of comfort and peace during her cancer treatments and was known for her love of family history work.Family visitation hours are 4 to 5:30 p.m., and friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 20 at McNary's Funeral Home. We hope these shorten visitation hours will prevent crowds and allow everyone to pay their respects to Karen and maintain the health of the community.Burial services are scheduled for March 30 at 9:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Yolo Hospice or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missionary Fund.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 19 to Mar. 30, 2020