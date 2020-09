Kathleen Wimer was raised in Winters, CA. Daughter of Malcom and Gloria Mahoney and sister Janet Froman. Kathleen attended Winters High School and Chico State University. She passed away peacefully at Woodland Memorial Hospital. At her last moments, she received her "last rites." Now, she is in heaven singing with the angels. Her best friends Gail Spiro and Bob Serrato will love and miss her.