Kathryn Onie Burnett, 95, passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA, on August 21, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1924 in Greene County, AR, a daughter of the late William Harvey and Esper Ann Mercer. As a young adult, she headed out west with her husband, settling in California and living in the San Francisco Bay Area, Clearlake Oaks and Woodland, her home for many decades.Kathy loved music, tutoring public school students and, most of all, her family. She was an avid baseball fan, rooting for the San Francisco Giants (a pastime she shared with her late son Tom). She also enjoyed bowling with friends when her "bad" leg permitted. Her family will always cherish memories of their time with her, especially the lazy summer days in Clearlake Oaks - swimming, fishing and playing cards. Kathy was predeceased by family members and friends, young and old, all of whom she cherished and remembered by sharing humorous stories that celebrated their lives. She was a natural-born storyteller and the family historian. Her family will always remember her fondly as Grandma Kathy with a Dr. Pepper in hand - kind, generous, funny, independent and outspoken. Kathy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by her son Robert Burnett (Carol) of Georgia and her daughter LuAnn Mason (Richard) of Virginia; grandchildren, Brian Burnett, Melanie Ropp, Janis Herbstman, Melissa Tachiera, Kathy Freestone, Andrew Burnett, Tom Burnett, Paul Mason, Erik Mason, Sean Mason and Amanda Bode; plus many beloved great-grandchildren from coast to coast. She was laid to rest, alongside her husband Luther Burnett, on August 28 at Woodland's Monument Hill Memorial Park.