Kathryn Jane Wiesick Williams, 57, passed away Jan. 23 at her home, after a brief illness. Katie was born March 26, 1962 in Woodland to Peter and Martha Wiesick and grew up there. Katie married Micheal Williams on April 16, 1994; they were married for 25 years.Katie truly lived her life to the fullest. Many say she had an infectious laugh and smile, the warmest hugs and a realist's attitude toward life. She was an amazing mother, wife and friend. She loved camping, vacationing at the beach and spending time with her beloved family.She has joined her sister-in-law, Pat, and her mother, Martha, in the afterlife.She is survived by her parents, Peter and Susan Wiesick; sister, Karen Meek; husband, Micheal, and children, Jessica, Duncan and Rose.A memorial service will be held in her honor for all whose lives she touched on Feb. 29, at Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall, 100 East St., Auburn, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Following will be a reception from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Valencia Club, 2162 Taylor Road, Penryn, CA, where her favorite band, The Fryed Brothers, will play in honor of her life.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29, 2020