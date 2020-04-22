|
Long-time Woodland resident Katie Guerrero, passed away peacefully on April 14 after a brief illness. She was 88. At the time of her death, she was a resident of St. John's Retirement Village. Katie was born and raised in Central California. When she was a teenager, Katie's family moved from Robbins, California, to Woodland, and there, in Woodland, Katie renewed her friendship with Froylan Guerrero, a boy she first met in Robbins. Froylan began courting Katie and soon the two were in love. They were married on April 24, 1949, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Katie and Froylan shared 51 years of marriage together before Froylan, the love of her life, passed away in 2000. Although Katie was a working mother, she drew her greatest sense of satisfaction and accomplishment from creating a nurturing and loving home for her family. She was proud of the fact that her husband built and designed several of their homes and that he always added special details just for her. Her last place of residence before moving to St. John's was the house Froylan built on Redwood Drive. She lived there for almost 50 years. Katie enjoyed her life in Woodland and had many friends and family members in the community. After Katie retired from Yolo General and her husband retired from PG&E, they were able to travel more and spend more time with their growing family. Many times they vacationed with their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Two of their favorite family vacation spots were Disneyland and Sunriver Resort. They liked to take their 5th-wheel on the road to visit places in the U.S. and Canada. If they weren't camping/traveling with their friends from the Elks Club, they often took their oldest grandchildren to their favorite camping sites in California and Oregon. Katie enjoyed gardening, walks in her neighborhood, shopping (especially for shoes), decorating her home for the seasons and holidays (especially Christmas), attending church at Holy Rosary, and bonding/getting together with family and friends. Katie adored the color red. Her closet and drawers were filled with red clothing and accessories, and at Christmastime, she filled her house with red poinsettias and decorations. Katie and her husband loved to host parties/events/gatherings at their home for family and friends, and she continued to do so after Froylan passed. Katie was an excellent cook, and even when she wasn't preparing big meals at home anymore, she still enjoyed fixing her family their favorite dishes - guacamole, albondigas, simmered pork with chiles, fideo, 24-hour fruit salad, and banana cake. Katie is survived by her sons, Ronald (Barbara) and Gary (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon (Aarika), Ryan (Lacy), Allison (Alex), Daniel, Leah, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren Declan, Rowan, Quinn, and Eli; sister, Helen Martinez; brothers-in-law, Rufus Guerrero, Ruben (Gloria) Guerrero, and Jesus Ramirez; sisters-in-law, Anne Guerrero, Marie Guerrero, and Mary Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. On April 22, Katie will be laid to rest next to her beloved Froylan at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The burial will be private, but once social distancing restrictions have been lifted, Katie's family plans to hold a Memorial Mass in her honor.
