Kim Carpenter died peacefully at home Thursday morning, on Independence Day, July 4, bringing closure to her valiant battle with ovarian cancer that began November 2018. She was 52.She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Timothy R. Carpenter, and their daughter and son, Elsa Belle and Ian Ross. She is also survived by her father, Victor A. Holanda of San Luis Obispo, and her brothers, Travis Bounsall of Hidden Valley, and Jason (Jay) Holanda of Jackson Hole, WY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynda Joan Holanda Bounsall.She was born May 23, 1967, in Montpellier, ID, and went to grade school through graduate school in California. She received her Bachelor's degree in Anthropology from California State University-Long Beach in 1992, and her Master's degree in Anthropology from California State University-Chico in 1998. Throughout her career as a Great Basin prehistoric archaeologist, Kim nurtured a vast network of friends and colleagues, each of whom is made better by her friendship. She joined the staff of Far Western Anthropological Research Group, Inc., in Davis, in 1998, became a principal in 2004, and has been President since 2015.In lieu of flowers, she asked that family and friends consider a contribution to Yolo Hospice, P.O. Box 1014, Davis, CA 95617. A celebration of her life will be held later this year.

Published in Daily Democrat on July 14, 2019