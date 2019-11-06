|
Krista was born in Sacramento on Nov. 28, 1978, and passed away unexpectedly in Sacramento on Oct. 17. She was 40.Krista grew up in Woodland, graduated from Woodland High School in 1996, and continued her education at Yuba College and Sac City College. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and was on the National Dean's List. She earned her RN degree and worked at Woodland Memorial Hospital and Dignity Health for over 15 years.She is survived by her daughter, Cleigha Gama; son, Dylan Gama; mother, Sue Severson; brother, Justin Severson; boyfriend, Oscar Waddington; nieces, Evangeline and Aria, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter, and her brother, Tyson.A celebration of life will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., at Woodland United Methodist Church, 620 North Street. The celebration will then continue at Father Paddy's Irish Pub, 435 Main St. It would be a nice show of support and remembrance to display the color purple (Krista's favorite color), on your person in some form.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2019