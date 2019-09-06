Home

Laura "Lou" Blevins

Laura "Lou" Blevins passed away on Aug. 29, in the comfort of her home at age 92. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland. A reception will follow the mass at Tumulty Hall, adjacent to the church. The burial will be private. If desired, donations in Lou's memory may be directed to Yolo Hospice (https://yolohospice.org/) or to .
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019
