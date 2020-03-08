Home

Laura Denise Crum

Laura Denise Crum, 60, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.She was born in Woodland, CA to the late Leon Lewis Crum and Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Crum. Ms. Crum worked for many years as the CFO and Church Receptionist at The New Testament Church. Her most favorite thing was spending time with her family, especially eating cheesy biscuits with her baby girl, Alyssa. She also enjoyed reading and interior decorating.Ms. Crum is survived by her two sons, John Michael "Johnny" Sutton (Tycee) of Milan, TN and Jearid Sutton (Marissa) of Woodland, CA; her one daughter, Lindsey LeFever (James) of Jackson, TN; her two sisters, Paula Crum and Peggy Crum; her one brother, Bruce Crum (Rebecca) all of Woodland, CA; and leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren, Anesthasia Jones, Aleister Sutton, Jesse Sutton, Zachary Sutton, Abel Sutton, Collin Sutton, Evan LeFever and Alyssa LeFever.The Crum family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced when date is set for a celebration of life in Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
