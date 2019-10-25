|
|
Laurel Lopes, 79, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5th 2019, at Cottonwood Post Acute Care in Woodland, due to complications from COPD. She was born to Antone "Tony" Lopes Sr. and Helen Lopes on June, 30th, 1940, in Madison CA. She leaves behind her daughter Pamela Meloy of Dixon, sons, Dennis and James Meloy, of Woodland. Six grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Andria, and Christian Aguilera of Dixon, Marcus Meloy of Willits, and Aria Meloy of Antelope. Five great children, Armando and Amiyah Lizarraga, Ava and Joshua Bynum, Aaden Soto all of Dixon. Also survived by her siblings Charlotte Brubaker of Woodland and Rudy Lopes of Yuba City. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Antone, "Tony", Robert, David Lopes, and sister Frances Knox.She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Laurel had multiple jobs in her life, retired from WJUSD as a school bus driver after many years. She will be missed by many dearly and forever in our hearts. Rest in peace our beautiful Laurel.Please join us for a celebration of life on Tuesday, Oct., 29th at 1:00 pm at Madison Townhall, Main St. Madison.
W00137920-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019