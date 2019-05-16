Oakland resident and former Woodland resident, Laurence Charles Wegienka passed away peacefully on May 8, in Oakland at the age of 88, surrounded by loving family. Laurence was born on Sept. 16, 1930 in Taylor Township, MI to Laurence Wegienka Sr., and Hattie Miller.Larry graduated from Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, MI, went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan.Larry loved teaching and was Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Medical Center, San Francisco, and was Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Davis. He practiced Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at the Woodland Clinic Medical Group from 1968-1990. He was a field surveyor for the Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations from 1990 until his retirement in 2011.Larry was a proud member of the United States Air Force with active duty service from 1959-1961. He retired from the active reserve with the rank of Colonel in 1980.He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 51 years, Evelyn A. Wegienka of Oakland; son, John Wegineka of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Diane Wegienka Imperial of San Diego, and grandsons, Derek and Brady Imperial,We will miss you Larry. Safe Journey.Visitation will be Friday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m., at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland.

W00132230-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from May 16 to May 18, 2019