Lawrence E. Germeshausen, 90, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters on April 12, after a battle with Alzheimer's.Lawrence was born a fourth generation Yolo County farmer to Lester J. and Mae E. Germeshausen in Sacramento on Jan. 14, 1929. He spent the first years of his life on the original family homestead at Plainfield before living in Tomales and ultimately moving to the ranch where he would eventually raise a family of his own. Lawrence attended Woodland schools, graduating from Woodland High School with the class of 1948. He was very active in the FFA, where he served as Chapter President his senior year under advisor Luther DuBois, whom he was especially fond of and close to. One of his greatest achievements at age 15, was the sole responsibility of transporting two railroad cars of purebred Suffolk sheep from Woodland to San Angelo, TX. Lawrence continued farming and ranching with his father until he enlisted in The United States Naval Construction Battalion better known as the Seabees in September of 1950. Upon his discharge in June 1954, he returned to Woodland. He married Charlotte Littrell in January 1955 and joined the Yolo County Sheriff's Department in June of that same year. During his 28-year career with the Sheriff's Department, Lawrence earned his Associates Degree and Vocational Teaching Degree in Civil Law. He was considered a Civil expert within the State of California and taught classes at Santa Rosa Junior College. He retired in October of 1983 as a lieutenant.Lawrence was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying annual trips to Dillon Beach to poke pole and clam, and countless hunting trips with family and friends, both near and far. He also enjoyed several years of Alaskan fishing with his brother. In 1983 he received the coveted Boone & Crockett award for a black tail buck he killed at Elk Creek.Lawrence was a 58-year member of the Woodland Elks Lodge, a 53-year member of The American Legion Post 77, a lifetime member and President of the Yolo Sportsmen's Association, a member of the Republican Central Committee and member and Chairman of the Yolo County Planning Commission, along with numerous hunting, fishing, and political organizations.Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Lester J. and Mae E. Germeshausen; son, Lawrence E. Germeshausen, Jr.; son-in-law, Barrick D. Archer, and his brother, Harry Germeshausen.He is survived by his wife of 64-years, Charlotte Germeshausen; his children, Betsy Archer, and Patsy and Jim Brookshire; along with his grandchildren, Jimmy Brookshire, Jr., Sarri Cotner, Christina (Gary) Kincaid; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, whom he was affectionately known as Papa. There will be a viewing at McNary's Chapel on Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a graveside service on Thursday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m., at Monument Hill. Reception to follow at Willow Oak Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the NRA and/or the Republican Party.

