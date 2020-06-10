Leda Faye Forbes
1933 - 2020
Leda Faye Forbes, 86, passed away peacefully at Muir Woods Memory Care Home. She is survived by daughter Brenda (Rick) Wilder, son Dwayne (Donna) Ellis, son Keith (Kim) Ellis, and daughter Penny Gandall. Seven grandchildren,15 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Norman Forbes and parents. Leda Faye's passion was her family and friends. Funeral and gravesite service will be held Wednesday June 10, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park, Woodland, CA. A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers who brought comfort and care in her last days.
W00144870-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Monument Hill Memorial Park
