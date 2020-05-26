Lenore 'Lenny' Joy Beneze, 70, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 in Woodland CA with her family by her side. Lenny fought ovarian cancer courageously for five years.Born March 17, 1950 in Kirkland, WA, she was the youngest of six children born to Walter and Ruth Stopyra of Redmond, WA.Lenny graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, WA in June 1968. In 1969 she married the love of her life, Leo Beneze and they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Kami. They lived in Redmond, WA until 1975 when they relocated to Woodland, CA to be near Lenny's sister Marlene (Robert) Folsom. The couple recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.Lenny was a kind and gentle spirit and a very loving person. She had a great sense of humor, a fun combination with her usually quiet demeanor. Lenny gave generously of her heart and her time and was always happy and upbeat. She was brave even in the face of adversity and challenges, her strength an inspiration to all who loved her. Lenny was an amazing and loving Mom, a doting Nana, and a friend to all. She was creative and artistic, and loved to share her talent with others. She loved dogs and seemed to have her own language with them. Over the years Lenny belonged to several crafting and scrapbooking groups, and her miniature creations won rave reviews.Lenny worked for many years at Motion Industries and Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers before retiring from UC Davis Entomology Department.Lenny is survived by her husband, Leo Beneze; daughter, Kami Kanzler; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kanzler; and her sister, Wilma (Jon) Fay. She is also survived by her mother in law, several sisters and brothers in law, and numerous nieces and nephews, who all adored her. Lenny was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and her infant daughter Kristi Lynn.Per Lenny's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels of Yolo County or to the charity of donors choice.Heaven gained a Beautiful Angel. Lenny will be forever loved, always missed, and never forgotten.