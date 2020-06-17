Leo Edward Beck of Woodland passed away on June 14 at the age of 92. He was born on August 30, 1927 in New Mexico. He served in the Army in WWII. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Della Beck; six children, Robert Beck, Jane Copeland, Karron Boaz, Diane Sharp and Doug Beck; brother, Ed Beck, and sister, Lois Mitchem. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rube Beck; sister, Betty Jones, son, John Beck; and grandson, Robert Beck, Jr. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





