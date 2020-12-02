Leo was a lifelong resident of Yolo County. He is survived by his two siblings, Michael and Patrick; four children, Shawn, James, Daniel, and Michelle; and eleven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; brother, Joseph Jr., sister, Louise, father Joseph, and mother, Juanita. Leo served in the U.S. Army; received his Associate in Arts from Sacramento City College in 1969; he worked as a Fleet Mechanic at UC Davis for over 30 years; and enjoyed wood carving of insects as his hobby. His remains will be inurned at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. The date of the inurnment placement is to be determined.