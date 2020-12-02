1/1
Leo Francis Huitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo was a lifelong resident of Yolo County. He is survived by his two siblings, Michael and Patrick; four children, Shawn, James, Daniel, and Michelle; and eleven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; brother, Joseph Jr., sister, Louise, father Joseph, and mother, Juanita. Leo served in the U.S. Army; received his Associate in Arts from Sacramento City College in 1969; he worked as a Fleet Mechanic at UC Davis for over 30 years; and enjoyed wood carving of insects as his hobby. His remains will be inurned at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. The date of the inurnment placement is to be determined.
W00149360-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved