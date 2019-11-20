|
With great sadness, the family of Lily Sweyd shares the news of her passing on November 18, just one month shy of her 86th birthday. Lily was born in Modesto, CA and raised in nearby Turlock. From a young age, she loved spending time outdoors, exercising and singing. Initially, she worked as a stenographer and in 1955 she married Stuart Hayes and they settled in Lodi, CA. In 1958 they moved to Woodland where she raised two children and became actively involved in the community. She was a parent volunteer at Holy Rosary School, a sewing teacher for 4-H, and assisted at the Home Arts building during the fair each year. She also entered her own sewing in the County Fair and won many blue ribbons.In addition, Lily was active in the Delta Theta Tau sorority, the Woodland Opera House Guild, and the Community Care Car program. Of particular pride was her participation in the Woodland Chamber Singers and as a member of the choirs at Holy Rosary Church, and St. James Church in Davis.For several years Lily sold Tupperware and in 1979, she began her dream career as a Fitness Coordinator at Cross Court Athletic Club. She was a mentor for other fitness teachers, and she became certified in developing water aerobics programs which were initially known as Swimnastics. After 25 years, she retired in 2004 and moved to Turlock to marry Mike Sweyd. Following his death, she returned to Woodland.Lily is survived by her fiancé, Dick Stanton; daughter, Letha Sines (Tai); son, Eric Hayes (Penny); and grandchildren, Mark Puget (Kelly), Haley Navarro (Noe), Cameron Hayes, and Nita Sines Albert (Matt); great-grandchildren, Corey, Erik, Brooklyn and Lincoln Puget, Naomy and Benjamin Navarro, and Isabella and Ava Albert as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Albert D. Macedo; sister, Mary Jean Piazza; and brother, Albert A. Macedo.She will long be remembered by all who knew her for her gracious spirit, endless energy, and sense of humor as well as her style, friendliness and cheerful outlook.A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland, followed by a celebration of life in Tumulty Hall, next door to the church. There will be a private family burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lily's name to Meals on Wheels, the Community Care Car Program, or the Holy Rosary Building Fund.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 2019