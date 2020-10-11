Lin J (Mac) McCollum born on August 23, 1938 passed on September 11, 2020. He was a truck driver for 32 years following 11 years in the US Navy serving on the nation's first nuclear submarine. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Virginia McCollum; brother, Mike and sister-in-law, Penny of Lake Havasu AZ; brother, Ray of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Susanna Decker of Woodland; brother-in-law, Henry Decaillet of San Andreas; stepchildren, Cristina Risa and Gloria Cook of Oregon, Ramon Hernandez of Woodland, Lola Davis of Texas, and Elena Hernandez of Woodland; goddaughter Sherri Nevelle, of Connecticut; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lin and Esther McCollum; sister, Nancy Chevira; brother, Robert MCCollum; stepson, Kiko Ayala and stepdaughter, Jerri O'Bonnon. Graveside services will be October 17 at 11 a.m. at the Capay Cemetery. We ask that you keep it Covid19 safe, must wear masks and social distance.





