1/
Lin J. (Mac) McCollum
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lin J (Mac) McCollum born on August 23, 1938 passed on September 11, 2020. He was a truck driver for 32 years following 11 years in the US Navy serving on the nation's first nuclear submarine. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Virginia McCollum; brother, Mike and sister-in-law, Penny of Lake Havasu AZ; brother, Ray of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Susanna Decker of Woodland; brother-in-law, Henry Decaillet of San Andreas; stepchildren, Cristina Risa and Gloria Cook of Oregon, Ramon Hernandez of Woodland, Lola Davis of Texas, and Elena Hernandez of Woodland; goddaughter Sherri Nevelle, of Connecticut; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lin and Esther McCollum; sister, Nancy Chevira; brother, Robert MCCollum; stepson, Kiko Ayala and stepdaughter, Jerri O'Bonnon. Graveside services will be October 17 at 11 a.m. at the Capay Cemetery. We ask that you keep it Covid19 safe, must wear masks and social distance.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Capay Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved