Linda passed away on June 10, at Sutter Davis Hospital with her loving family by her side.Linda was born Aug. 27, 1942 in Sacramento to Clifton and Ruth Faris.Linda grew up a native of Woodland, and graduated from Woodland High School in 1960. She attended Sacramento City College, and received her license of Cosmetology. She worked for 35 years as a Beautician.Linda married her high school classmate, Gus Walfridson on Oct. 20, 1978, and was happily married for 40 years. Linda and Gus shared an amazing marriage enjoying fishing, RVing, traveling, baseball and playing cards. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Faris; father, Clifton Faris, and sister, Susan Ginise. She is survived by her husband, Gus Walfridson; daughter, Stephanie (Tom) Price; son, Louie (Ting) Pires, and grandchildren, Jordan Price, Amaya and Arianna Pires.The family will have a private burial in her memory. There will be a celebration of Linda's life on July 13, at the Yolo County Fairgrounds, Waite Hall, 1250 Gum Ave., Woodland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

