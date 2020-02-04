|
Lisa Anne Crider-Nichols was called home to be with the Lord on Jan 30. Lisa was born on June 13, 1964 in Woodland. She was raised in Esparto by parents, Ed and Pauline Crider. She graduated from Esparto High School in 1982. She was a lifelong resident of Yolo County. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Edward Oliver Crider, Sr., and brother, Edward Oliver Crider Jr. She is survived by her children, Anthony Howell, Cassandra Howell, Christopher Howell, Jessica Howell, Nicholas Kurtz; granddaughter, Kailyn Howell; mother, Pauline Crider; husband, David Michael Nichols; brothers and sisters, Peggy Diana Johnston, Cayce Pereira, Richard Crider, Jo Denning, and Bill Crider. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A "Celebration of Life" service is on Saturday, Feb. 8, at "Nana's House". Lisa will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers there has been a trust fund set up for her granddaughter, Kailyn Howell, her little "Girlie Girl" at Bank of the West.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020