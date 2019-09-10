|
Lois passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 81. Lois grew up in Woodland, attending Dingle Elementary School through the eighth grade, and then attending Woodland HS, at what is now the Douglas Middle School campus. In her younger years she attended Y Camp and church camp at Camp Cazadero, the United Church of Christ camp over on the coast. She always spoke fondly of her camp experiences and memories. She attended UC Davis for two years majoring in Home Economics. She then went to work as a comptometer operator at the state capital.She met her husband, Jim in 1956. After declining his offer for a date a few times, she finally gave in and agreed to meet him for a Coca Cola. All it took was one date to write a love story that lasted 57 years.As her daughters began to be born, Lois was a stay at home mom and housewife. When her daughters were in elementary school, Lois went to work as a librarian at Freeman Elementary School. She later worked with Jim at Lawson Real Estate and Property Management. She did the accounting which was something she loved and was very good at.Lois was part of a bridge club for many years, and was, along with Jim, a member of the Yolo County Fliers Club. She also served for a time as a Pink Lady at Woodland Memorial Hospital. For her whole life, Lois was involved in either St. John's United Church of Christ or the Christian Church of Woodland. Lois enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress, winning "best costume" for her daughter's girl scout Halloween parties multiple times.Lois enjoyed traveling with her family to many places, such as the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Washington D.C., and a big trip to Spain with her husband, but mostly to the family's cabin in Lake Tahoe.Most of all, Lois was all about her family. She loved being at home raising her daughters and spending time with her husband. She was very supportive of Jim and his many activities in the community, such as founding the Community Care Car and his efforts as President of the board of St. John's Village.Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and supported her family in every way. She attended all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities and would always make it known how much she loved and cared for them.She is survived by her daughters, Cyndy Bauer, Lynda Painting, Brenda (Dave) Mahoney; six grandchildren, Ricky, Megan, James, Eric, Brian and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James R. LawsonGraveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Monument Hill, 35036 County Road 22. Reception to be held immediately following at the home of Dave and Brenda Mahoney, 1404 Midway Drive, Woodland. All are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Community Care Car, 2001 East St. Woodland 95776.Arrangements entrusted to Kraft Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019