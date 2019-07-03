Daily Democrat Obituaries
Lois Blankenship

Lois Blankenship Obituary
Lois Blankenship, born and raised in Woodland, passed away on June 21, at the age of 91. Born on March 30, 1928 to Harris and Restora Hubert. She worked at Contadina for 45 years and never met a person she would not feed or have a conversation with. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years in 2000, Russell Blankenship.She is survived by her sons, Russ (Elaine) Blankenship, and Frank Blankenship; granddaughters, Julie (Greg) Heath, and Brenda Carreon, and great grandchildren, Daniel Blankenship, Allison Gabbard, and Derek Carreon.Viewing will be Monday, July 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Kraft Bros Funeral Home. Graveside memorial will be at Monument Hill on July 9, at 10 a.m. Grandma loved her potluck get-togethers. So in her honor, there will be a potluck immediately following the memorial service at Woodside Park in Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 3 to July 8, 2019
