|
|
Lois Forbess passed away at her home at St. John's Retirement Center in Woodland, after a brief illness.Lois was born Lois Carlson in Kansas on the family farm. She graduated from Coffeyville High School during World War II, then attended Phillips University and graduated from Kansas State University, it was there she met her husband, Bill Forbess. They were married in 1945 and were together 74 years. They moved to California in 1949 so Bill could continue school at Fresno State while Lois worked for the Highway Patrol. Their daughter, Sue, was born in Fresno in 1951. They returned to Kansas to help Lois's parents on the farm. Lois began her teaching career there. A second daughter, Kim, was born in 1954.Lois continued her teaching, eventually earning a Masters and Specialist degree. After a few years teaching in Hawaii, they returned to the Midwest where she became an elementary school counselor. She pioneered a program, PAT, Parents as Teachers, in the State of Missouri. She retired from her profession from the Raymore-Peculiar School District in 1988.Lois was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She served on its church board and as youth leader in Osceola, MO. She was a member of UMW since 1946. Lois was very involved in her daughters' lives. At various times, she served as Bluebird/Campfire leader, 4-H leader and Pep Club sponsor. She supported her husband Bill in his quarter horse racing and breeding. Often, she was responsible for the naming of the foals and always there to cheer at the races.Lois was an activist for causes she believed in. She was part of the first teachers' group to strike for smaller class size. She was active in the ERA movement in Kansas City and in anti-tobacco efforts in California. Lois and Bill moved to Woodland in 2003. Lois continued her service to the church and was very active in the Woodland Senior Center receiving the Volunteer of the Year honor from the Woodland Senior Center for her service. Lois and Bill were active with their pinochle group from the Woodland Senior Center, often hosting their New Year's Celebration. Her favorite hobby was quilting, and she was a member of the Woodland Needles and Friends. Her family can attest to her needlework skills in each of their homes.Lois is survived by her husband of 74 years, William (Bill) Forbess; daughters, Sue Heitman and husband, Larry, and Kim Rix and husband, Jim, all of Yolo County; her grandchildren, Preston Greene and spouse, Amy Zehner Greene, Destaneigh Moore and spouse Ray Moore, Josh Rix and Olivia Rix both in college. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, Kaytlynn Moore, Hayleigh Moore, Jaymeson Moore and Sasha Frankie Greene. She is preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Smith, but is survived by her many nieces, nephew, multiple cousins, and their families, as part of the Carlson family legacy.A memorial will be at 11 a.m., Aug. 24, at Woodland United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the of your choice. Lois Forbess was a 35-year cancer survivor. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by many.
W00135190-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 24, 2019