Lois Richter passed peacefully into the next life on April 3, at the age of 97, surrounded by loved ones.She was born and raised in Esparto; graduating with the Esparto High School class of 1939. In the same year, she was engaged to her sweetheart, Elwyn Richter. The two enjoyed going to community town hall dances together, where Lois played the piano and they danced the night away. Lois kept Elwyn supplied with a steady stream of love letters while he was deployed as a US Army Captain in the South Pacific during WWII, until he returned home and they married in 1946. The couple settled on the Richter farm in Woodland and raised three beautiful children.Lois devoted her life to her family, her home, and her community. She was a member of Yolo United Methodist Church and the Yolo Grange for over 60 years. She was an exemplary country woman. She drove harvesters, had an extraordinary green thumb, and is world-famous for her apple pies. She enjoyed family get-togethers, socializing with her friends at Colusa Casino, drawing, writing poetry, and San Francisco Giants baseball. Lois will be remembered most for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and great sense of humor. She was a mother and grandmother to all who knew her.Lois leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren as she joins her husband, son, and granddaughter in heaven. She will be laid to rest in a private service. Donations may be made in her honor to the Yolo Food Bank and the Mary's Cemetery and Chapel Support Group.

