Lorena Bautista Castellanos, a lifelong resident of Woodland, CA, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020 at the age of 50. Lorena is survived by her mother, Consuelo Bautista Castellanos; her children, Anthony Castellanos, Breanna Castellanos and Michael Castellanos; and sister, Jessica Burrone. She also leaves behind a large extended loving family. Lorena is now resting with her father, Tony Castellanos. Lorena was born in Woodland, CA on December 22, 1969. She graduated with honors from Bishop Manogue High School. She explored life on her terms and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved music and in her earlier years attended numerous concerts. Her favorite day of the year was her birthday. She will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. A last farewell viewing of Lorena will be on Thursday August 6 at La Paz Funeral Service, 5270 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, CA, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA at noon.