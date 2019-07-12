Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Lynn (Dennis) Moore


12/28/1947 - 04/17/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Lynn (Dennis) Moore Obituary
Loretta L. Moore, 71, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 17. She passed away at home with her loving family by her side. Loretta was born in San Francisco, CA to Melvin and Marjorie Dennis. She and her brother John Dennis (Gloria) grew up in Sonoma, where she fell in love with horses. Loretta is survived by her husband of 43 years Myron Moore; son, James Marsden (Lori Ann); daughter, Michelle Stabler (James); grandson, Jake, nieces, nephews and adopted family. Loretta graduated from Sonoma High School and later on went to school to become a cosmetologist. She worked for San Juan Unified School District for 25 years in food service. Family and friends are invited to join her celebration of life at 45015 County Road 116A, Woodland, CA 95776 on Sunday July 14, beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Knights Landing Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 578, Knights Landing, CA 95645.
W00134240-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.