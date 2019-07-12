Loretta L. Moore, 71, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 17. She passed away at home with her loving family by her side. Loretta was born in San Francisco, CA to Melvin and Marjorie Dennis. She and her brother John Dennis (Gloria) grew up in Sonoma, where she fell in love with horses. Loretta is survived by her husband of 43 years Myron Moore; son, James Marsden (Lori Ann); daughter, Michelle Stabler (James); grandson, Jake, nieces, nephews and adopted family. Loretta graduated from Sonoma High School and later on went to school to become a cosmetologist. She worked for San Juan Unified School District for 25 years in food service. Family and friends are invited to join her celebration of life at 45015 County Road 116A, Woodland, CA 95776 on Sunday July 14, beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Knights Landing Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 578, Knights Landing, CA 95645.

W00134240-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from July 12 to July 14, 2019