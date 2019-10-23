|
Louis W. Ichtertz Jr. of Woodland passed away on Monday, October 21, at the age of 94. Louis was born at the Wolfskill Ranch in Winters on January 25. 1925 to Louis W. and Arlean (Cook) Ichtertz. He attended Winters High school and left to serve in the US Army (WWII) one day after graduation. He served in Germany and France on the front lines under Gen. George Patton, where he received numerous medals. Upon his return he married the love of his life, Antoinette Machado, on Aug. 24, 1947. Louis received his state contractor's license in 1954 and was proud that his license was one of the oldest active-status licenses in the state. Louis continued to work up until several years ago. He excelled at being able to build, fix or make anything related to construction, building or woodworking with absolute perfection.Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Antoinette, and his brother-in-law Robert V. Blair. Louis is survived by his sister, Arlean Blair of Los Altos; his children, Carolyn Michael, Louanne (Patrick) Scribner, Frederick and Katie Anne (Kevin); and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. at McNary's Chapel in Woodland on Thursday, October 24. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Winters on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019