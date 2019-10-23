Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 662-5411
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Winters, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Ichtertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis W. Ichtertz Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis W. Ichtertz Jr. Obituary
Louis W. Ichtertz Jr. of Woodland passed away on Monday, October 21, at the age of 94. Louis was born at the Wolfskill Ranch in Winters on January 25. 1925 to Louis W. and Arlean (Cook) Ichtertz. He attended Winters High school and left to serve in the US Army (WWII) one day after graduation. He served in Germany and France on the front lines under Gen. George Patton, where he received numerous medals. Upon his return he married the love of his life, Antoinette Machado, on Aug. 24, 1947. Louis received his state contractor's license in 1954 and was proud that his license was one of the oldest active-status licenses in the state. Louis continued to work up until several years ago. He excelled at being able to build, fix or make anything related to construction, building or woodworking with absolute perfection.Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Antoinette, and his brother-in-law Robert V. Blair. Louis is survived by his sister, Arlean Blair of Los Altos; his children, Carolyn Michael, Louanne (Patrick) Scribner, Frederick and Katie Anne (Kevin); and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. at McNary's Chapel in Woodland on Thursday, October 24. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Winters on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now