Louis W. lchtertz, Jr. died peacefully on October 21, in Woodland,CA at the age of 94.He was born at the Wolfskill Ranch in Winters on Jan. 25, 1925 to Louis W. and Arlean (Cook) lchtertz. Louis attended Winters High School and shortly after graduation in 1943, enlisted in the Army during WWII. He served in Germany and France on the front lines under Gen. George Patton, where he received numerous medals. Upon his return in 1947, he married the love of his life, Antoinette (Toni) Machado on August 26, 1947. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. The couple built their home in Woodland, and welcomed four children and four grandchildren.For over five decades 'Louie' worked as a well-known and respected general contractor, and was proud that his contractor's license, issued in 1954, was one of the oldest active-status licenses in the state. When he wasn't building homes, from the ground up, he spent his time building wooden rocking horses and chairs for his grandchildren and friends. He excelled at being able to build, fix, or make anything related to construction or woodworking to perfection.Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Toni, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Carolyn, Michael, Louanne (Patrick) Scribner and Frederick (Cathy), along with his grandchildren, Kristine Scribner, Patrick J. Scribner, Frederick M. lchtertz and Katie (Kevin) Cordova and his sister, Arlean Blair and family of Mountain View. Visitation will be held at McNary's Chapel in Woodland on Thursday Oct. 24th, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with Rosary to follow. Funeral will be held on Oct. 25th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Winters, with internment at the Winters Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Anthony's. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019