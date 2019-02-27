Lowell A. Jahn passed away in his home Feb. 20, at the age of 95. Lowell was born to Clause and Bertha Jahn on Dec. 18, 1923. He attended all local schools and graduated from Woodland High School in 1942. He excelled in track, and was the only local athlete to qualify for the State Championship in Los Angeles his senior year. After high school he worked for Kaiser Shipyard in Richmond, as a Certified Shell Welder. In February 1943 he enlisted in the U.S Navy, where he served as an Armed Guard on the SS Albert Hill. During the war he served in the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S Navy in February of 1946. On Feb. 27, 1954 Lowell married June Irma Dahl, together they had four boys. Lowell went to work for UC Davis Agricultural Engineering and retired in 1991 after 28 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing ball with his sons. He is survived by his sons, David, Robert (Ali), Steve (Jill), Doug (Tiffani), as well as his grandsons, Matthew, Derrick, Corey, Brian, and Kevin. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, June Jahn. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m., at Christian Church of Woodland, 509 College St.

