Lowell Stanley Joseph
Lowell Stanley Joseph passed away peacefully at home at the age of 69 on Friday August 21. He was born in LaValle, MO on August 5, 1951. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1969. He worked for Vaughn Manufacturing and then opened Valley Hydraulics & Machine, Inc. in 1976 in partnership with Mervin Dahl and retired after 43 years.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan; his daughters, Kimberly Hoesing (Nick) of Omaha, NE and Amy Weaver (Travis) of Woodland, CA; two granddaughters, Kylie and Kaitlyn Weaver of Woodland, CA; two sisters, Shelby Sifford and Connie Oliver (Chuck) of Woodland, CA; and one brother, Bill Joseph (Jeannie) of Lakehead, CA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ruth Joseph, and sister Elsie Joseph. Due to the pandemic, private arrangements will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank McNary's Chapel for assisting with the arrangements and Jim and Jimmy from Advance Home Care Solutions for the wonderful care they provided.


Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
