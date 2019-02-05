Mrs. Lucille (Swenson) Canode of Woodland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the age of 94.She was born on March 13, 1924, in Rockford, IL, daughter of the late Berger and Dolores Swenson.Lucille went to school in New Milford, IL, and spent her senior year at East High School in Rockford, where she was a member of the school's first graduating class. After graduation, she worked in the research department at National Lock Co. She loved dancing and met her (now late) husband, Wayne Canode (U.S. Air Corps), at a local dance; they married in New Milford on Aug. 29, 1942. She later worked at the Belvidere Water Department, as well as enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad.She was an incredibly loyal mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her devotion, wit and deadpan humor. She is survived by her son, Rick (Connie) Canode, and daughter, Debra (Jerry) Stacionis; two grandchildren, Stevie (Josiah) Baldivino Stacionis and Sarah (Chris) Ferren-Cirino, and two great-grandchildren, Foxen Baldivino and Quinton Ferren-Cirino.Services will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 20 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .

W00127830-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary